Lying along the St. Johns River on Lake Monroe, Downtown Sanford Marina offers a beautiful and seamless boating experience. Ours was the first marine facility in Florida to achieve Clean Marina, Clean Boatyard, and Clean Retailer designations—an accomplishment of which we will always be proud. On shore, the stunning Sanford RiverWalk meanders along both sides of the marina, and Historic Downtown Sanford’s shops and award-winning restaurants are only a few blocks away. Our central Florida location also allows easy access to the Orlando area’s world-famous attractions, Daytona, and beaches. Downtown Sanford Marina is also home to U-Sail of Central Florida and the St. Johns Rivership Company.
“Had a wonderful weekend on the lake with the family!”
-Michael P
“Very well-run place. This is the best dry storage location I’ve found for my boat yet.”
-Thelma S
“The whole experience was just a pleasure. The rental was easy; the water was lovely.”
-Terence D
Happy Thanksgiving to all our wonderful customers, hope your day is filled with happiness & lots of laughter, and your belly’s are full of yumminess! 🦃🍽🦃 ... See MoreSee Less
Good afternoon just thought I’d let y’all know we got our beer & wine in! 😊 Stop by and check it out! The store is getting more & more items everyday! 😊 ... See MoreSee Less
Awesome!!!
Nice! It would be awesome if you could carry some local Sanford beers too - support the neighboring businesses and show off what makes Sanford special. 😎
Do you have any wet slips available?
Looks very nice ..
Wow!!! Fancy!!
Heck yeah!
Happy 52 years of dedicated service to the marina Luke, 51 with MHM and just over a year with DSM. I hope you know what a gem you are to us and appreciate all you do! ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations Luke
So cool 😎 Very few people can say they last longer than 25 years. Happy for you😁
Congratulations Luke!
Luke is the best!
Thank you Luke for all your help during our stay at MHM.
Wow! Time to retire and enjoy yourself!
❤️
Indeed he is!! Congratulations again John Lucarell
👻🎃Happy Halloween 🎃 👻
everyone! ... See MoreSee Less
Things are starting to come together in our ship store, stop by and take a look! 🧐 ... See MoreSee Less
Do you have the ice cream ????
I say we just bring the ice cream cooler to C dock under the covered part and plug it in there!
Do you have dockage yet?