SANFORD, FLORIDA

DOWNTOWN SANFORD MARINA

Lying along the St. Johns River on Lake Monroe, Downtown Sanford Marina offers a beautiful and seamless boating experience. Ours was the first marine facility in Florida to achieve Clean Marina, Clean Boatyard, and Clean Retailer designations—an accomplishment of which we will always be proud. On shore, the stunning Sanford RiverWalk meanders along both sides of the marina, and Historic Downtown Sanford’s shops and award-winning restaurants are only a few blocks away. Our central Florida location also allows easy access to the Orlando area’s world-famous attractions, Daytona, and beaches. Downtown Sanford Marina is also home to U-Sail of Central Florida and the St. Johns Rivership Company.

WET SLIPS

Wet slip storage provides a safe space on the water with protection and easy access.

DRY STORAGE

Dry stack boat storage protects your vessel off the ground in a secure indoor facility.

TRANSIENT DOCKAGE

If you’re not planning an extended stay in Sanford, transient dockage is for you.

“Had a wonderful weekend on the lake with the family!”

-Michael P

“Very well-run place. This is the best dry storage location I’ve found for my boat yet.”

-Thelma S

“The whole experience was just a pleasure. The rental was easy; the water was lovely.”

-Terence D

