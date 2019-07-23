Lying along the St. Johns River on Lake Monroe, Downtown Sanford Marina offers a beautiful and seamless boating experience. Ours was the first marine facility in Florida to achieve Clean Marina, Clean Boatyard, and Clean Retailer designations—an accomplishment of which we will always be proud. On shore, the stunning Sanford RiverWalk meanders along both sides of the marina, and Historic Downtown Sanford’s shops and award-winning restaurants are only a few blocks away. Our central Florida location also allows easy access to the Orlando area’s world-famous attractions, Daytona, and beaches. Downtown Sanford Marina is also home to U-Sail of Central Florida and the St. Johns Rivership Company.